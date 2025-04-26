Rahul Kanwal to join NDTV as CEO and Editor-in-Chief from June 16

NDTV has appointed journalist Rahul Kanwal as its new chief executive officer and editor-in-chief, starting June 16, 2025. The broadcaster informed the BSE about the development following a board of directors meeting held on April 25, 2025. In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 25, 2025, has considered and approved the appointment of Rahul Kanwal as the chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from June 16, 2025.”

Rahul is currently the news director of India Today and Aaj Tak, and the executive director of Business Today. His past stints include senior editorial roles at Headlines Today and Zee News.

Rahul is an alumni of the general management program (GMP) of the Harvard Business School (HBS), studied journalism at Delhi University, and attended a program in international broadcast journalism at Cardiff University. He received the Roy Peck Trust Grant for Hostile Environment Journalism and other awards for his work.

At NDTV, Kanwal will oversee editorial, strategic, and operational functions, with a focus on growth and digital development.