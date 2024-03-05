Rahul Pansare joins Stellantis India as group marketing head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Stellantis India has appointed Rahul Pansare as the group marketing head. Pansare joins the automobile company after a short stint with Skoda India marketing head. This marks Pansare's second time working for Stellantis India, with his previous stint being in 2016 when he held the position of marketing, communications, and PR head for over seven years.
Previously, Pansare has also worked with Volkswagen India, Reliance Big Entertainment, Philip Morris and Fiat India.