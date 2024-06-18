Rahul Singh joins Prime Video as content marketing and strategy specialist

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Singh was previously working in RSVP production house as AVP marketing.
Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios has appointed Rahul Singh as content marketing and strategy specialist. Previously, Singh was working with RSVP to manage marketing, content syndication and content development.
He is a marketing and strategy specialist with over a decade of rich experience in conceptualising vision for films, OTT, media and creating a roadmap for the achievement of revenue goals.
In the past, he has worked with Red Chillies Entertainment, Fox Star Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, Zee Entertainment, Ogilvy & Mather, and more. In 2020, he worked in partnerships and marketing team at Amazon Prime Video.
Singh has strong experience in OTT or television advertising sales. He is a self-starter who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced collaborative environment with passion to work for new-age technology businesses and on-demand ecosystems - OTTs, content technology, music streaming, social networking, telecom using data-intelligence and advanced business analytics.