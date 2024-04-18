Rahul Sinha returns to Zee News as its managing editor

Rahul Sinha, commenting on his appointment, said, "It is an honour to return to Zee News, a platform that has always prioritised truth and integrity in journalism. Joining Zee News once again, I am inspired by a vision of journalism that goes beyond mere storytelling. My long-term goal is to create a media ecosystem that fosters critical thinking, encourages dialogue, and empowers individuals to become active participants in shaping their communities. Together, we will strive to make a meaningful difference in the world through our commitment to truth, fairness, and ethical journalism."