Rahul Supare joins NDTV Marathi as National Head – Revenue

Rahul Supare has taken on the new role of national head – revenue at NDTV Marathi. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, Supare worked as general manager – All India, sales and strategy at Sakal Media Group for about a year.

In the past, he served as the regional sales head at Zee Media Corporation. He has also worked with Sahara India Media and Entertainment, Zee Telefilms, Fakt Marathi TV, and NDTV Media in the early years of his career.

Supare has over 24 years of rich experience in formulating and implementing sales strategies, effective client service operations and client retention.