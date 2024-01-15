Rahul Vengalil departs from Everest Brand Solutions

Prior to joining Everest, Vengalil was associated with Isobar.
Rahul Vengalil served as executive director at Rediffusion’s Everest Brand Solutions for the past one-and-a-half years. He has officially resigned from his position, confirming the news to afaqs!.
Vengalil has worked with Isobar for over seven years. He has also worked with Interactive Avenues, Diligent Media, IT’s Life and Technofirst.
In 2016, he established and operated his own venture, What Clicks, with the goal of building a more streamlined and efficient digital media ecosystem.