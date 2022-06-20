Rahul Welde joins Entain as non-executive director

Welde recently moved on from Unilever where he was the executive vice president- global digital transformation.
Entain, an international sports betting and gambling company has appointed Rahul Welde as an independent non-executive director, effective July 1.
Welde recently stepped down as the executive vice president of global digital transformation for Unilever.
Welde joins Entain as the company has refreshed its European and North American brand portfolio, adding the new M&A assets of BetCity.nl for the Netherlands, and online sportsbook Sports Interaction in Canada. He will also serve Entain’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee.
Commenting on his appointment, Barry Gibson, chairman of entain, said, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Entain. Rahul brings with him exceptional knowledge of customer experience excellence, ecommerce and digital transformation. I am confident that his skills and expertise will further enhance the Board's ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy."