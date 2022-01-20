Raj Kapoor joins 5ire Network as India Strategy Lead

He is the founder & CEO of India Blockchain Alliance.
5ire, the world’s first sustainable blockchain ecosystem, announced today that Raj Kapoor, founder & CEO of India Blockchain Alliance, the largest emerging technology think tank in India, has joined 5ire as the India Strategy Lead.
Raj Kapoor is an Advisory at several blockchain companies and the founder and chairman of the India Blockchain Alliance. He is an accomplished tech innovator, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Educator, Certified Bitcoin Professional (CBP), Blockchain Solution Architect, Community organizer and friend of disruptive ideas, pro tem Chairman for the Organization of Blockchain Technology Users (OBTU).
India presents as a ripe tech space for many of 5ire’s applications and use cases, and Raj with his strong network and insight into building strong partnerships in both the private and public sectors will lead efforts to improve the adoption of 5ire’s technology. Moreover, he will also work towards establishing valuable partnerships in India which is a fertile ground for tech unicorns.
On joining 5ire Raj Kapoor said, "I am truly delighted to be a part of a revolution. Yes, 5ire is not just revolutionary; it is the blockchain ecosystem that will be a household name that exemplifies TRUST and data credibility. It is becoming abundantly clear that the 5ire team is the (group of) visionaries for our future and their brilliantly developed ecosystem, is a masterpiece.
I look forward to working with and helping guide this team's success. 5ire is the blockchain for everything and a trailblazer in this space!"
5ire's co-founder & CEO Pratik Gauri, said on the occasion, “I am delighted with the inclusion of Raj to the 5ire team and gaining an important ally in the Indian blockchain ecosystem. This is what I meant when I set the goal of championing UN SDGs to impact over a billion humans by creating multiple businesses to act as a force for good. India is an important marketplace to gain on-ground support for 5ire and its mission and Raj is a strategic addition to our team."