Raj Kumar Dubey takes over as Director (HR) of Bharat Petroleum

Dubey is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has also acquired a Master of Business Administration from the International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Throughout his career, he has implemented several strategic organizational development initiatives and change management processes impacting more than 400 locations and 7,500 people and has worked closely with international consultants in the areas of organization restructuring, visioning, and HR planning, and has successfully led several leadership positions and concluded various critical and challenging assignments across various business verticals like Aviation, Operations, HR, and Retail in and across different regions.