Raj Nayak joins Vistas Media Capital on the Board of Advisors

Vistas Media Capital, a renowned Singapore-based Fully Integrated Content Media and Entertainment Investment Holding Company, announces the addition of Raj Nayak to its board of advisor.
He will be a sounding board & will advise the co-founders Abhayanand Singh and India Partner, Piiyush Singh, to grow the business units in India. He would also assist in strategy which will put Vistas Media and its existing businesses on the growth path in India and will play a critical role in launching a few of their upcoming initiatives in the market. Golden Ratio Films, a fully owned subsidiary of Vistas Media Capital, has been very active in the content space in India with releases like “Bhonsle’ recently on Sony Liv as well as their upcoming slate in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.
“We are thrilled to have Raj on board this exciting journey which started in 2014. The vast experience which he brings with him will help us gear operations in India as he is known to be an innovation catalyst in the media sector. We welcome the fresh thinking which is forward looking and has an ability to disrupt the market.”, said Abhayanand Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Vistas Media Capital Pte Ltd.
Raj Nayak said, “The media & entertainment space is growing at an exponential pace in India, & this role gives me the opportunity to be a part of the exciting journey of Vista Capital who have very ambitious plans. The good thing about this role is that it does not in any way restrict or disrupt my other plans in this space.”
Raj is a visionary leader, media maverick, growth spinner, trendsetter and a motivational powerhouse who has led businesses for over three decades. His unique prowess to pioneer new concepts and mentor people, make him one of the most respected professionals. An advocate of happyness, Raj derives his energy from people across all walks of life and believes in the strength of diversity.