Raj Nayak joins Vistas Media Capital on the Board of Advisors

He will be a sounding board & will advise the co-founders Abhayanand Singh and India Partner, Piiyush Singh, to grow the business units in India. He would also assist in strategy which will put Vistas Media and its existing businesses on the growth path in India and will play a critical role in launching a few of their upcoming initiatives in the market. Golden Ratio Films, a fully owned subsidiary of Vistas Media Capital, has been very active in the content space in India with releases like “Bhonsle’ recently on Sony Liv as well as their upcoming slate in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.