Raja Naeem returns to Nissan Motor India as Head of Marketing and CX

Raja Naeem has rejoined Nissan Motor India, taking on the role of head of marketing and customer experience. In his new position, Naeem will lead Nissan's marketing strategy and initiatives aimed at enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. Before this role, Naeem served as general manager and brand marketing head at Citroen India for two years. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Naeem has over 19 years of experience in marketing, product launches, customer experience, digital transformation, media strategy, and market research. He began his career in 2005 as an account executive at Ogilvy & Mather. Eventually, he transitioned to the automotive sector, where he held roles with companies such as General Motors, Datsun India, Citroën India, and Nissan, building a strong foundation in automotive marketing and brand management.