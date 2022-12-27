Rajamohan Jabbala joins Bonito Designs as Chief Technology Officer

A highly scalable and profitable interior design brand, Bonito Designs is driven by a technology and design led approach. It has been created with a vision to democratize the home décor space in the industry. A perfect combination of personalization and innovation, Bonito Designs’ home décor is best visualized through 3D designs and its experience centers, located in Mumbai and Bangalore. In the last four years, Bonito Designs has become the third largest interior design company in the country. It aims to be the number one brand in the organized retail segment in the Bangalore and Mumbai markets by March 2024 and is well on track to touch an ARR of USD 100 mn & an annual EBITDA of 100 crores.