Rajamohan Jabbala joins Bonito Designs as Chief Technology Officer

He will be based out of Bangalore.
Bonito Designs, the premium full home interior design company, continues to strengthen and build their leadership team. The bespoke home décor and design solutions brand, brings on board Rajamohan Jabbala as Chief Technology Officer. With his extensive experience in the tech and startup sectors, Rajamohan will play an integral role in building the competitive advantage for Bonito Designs as a technology enabled company in their current and future market space. He will be based out of Bangalore.
A highly scalable and profitable interior design brand, Bonito Designs is driven by a technology and design led approach. It has been created with a vision to democratize the home décor space in the industry. A perfect combination of personalization and innovation, Bonito Designs’ home décor is best visualized through 3D designs and its experience centers, located in Mumbai and Bangalore. In the last four years, Bonito Designs has become the third largest interior design company in the country. It aims to be the number one brand in the organized retail segment in the Bangalore and Mumbai markets by March 2024 and is well on track to touch an ARR of USD 100 mn & an annual EBITDA of 100 crores.
Rajamohan joins Bonito Designs from Convergent, where he essayed the role of chief technology officer, based out of California. Prior to that, his work experience included being associated with prestigious companies like Clear Tax, Amazon, Velankani Communications Technologies and Wipro amongst others.
Speaking on his appointment and building future strategies for the company, Rajamohan Jabbala, CTO – Bonito Designs said, “I am very excited to be part of Bonito Designs, one of the fastest-growing interior design companies in India. My primary goal is to bring significant value to customers by enabling technology to facilitate frictionless collaboration among customers, partners, and supply chain systems. Innovate and optimize end-to-end workflows to achieve zero wastage and deliver value to employees, investors, and all the stakeholders.”
Speaking on Rajamohan joining the leadership team, Amit Parsuramka, CEO – Bonito Designs said, “We are very happy to welcome on board Rajamohan Jabbala as the CTO for Bonito Designs. Given his vast experience in the technology domain, we are certain that he will add the required value to the brand and help us in achieving the goals that we have set for Bonito Designs. With this addition, we have further elevated and strengthened Bonito Designs’ leadership benchmark in the industry.”
Recently, Bonito Designs brought on board Rishi Sharma as chief marketing officer who will contribute in facilitating growth and increasing revenue by developing & executing comprehensive marketing strategies that will promote brand recognition, giving the organization a competitive advantage. With Rajamohan coming in, the brand further strengthens its stature of the powerhouse that it has grown into, housing experts that offers personalized design solutions to its customers. By March 2024, the company aims to be the number one brand in the organized retail segment in the Mumbai and Bangalore markets.