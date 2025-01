Rajaraman S. joins Sony Pictures Network India as head of content strategy. Prior to this, he spent a year at Disney Star.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Rajaraman has over 20 years' experience in electronic media. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Viacom18 Media, Asianet STAR Communications, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and more.