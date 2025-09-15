Rajarshi Guin joins Flipkart as vice president – home & furniture

Flipkart has appointed Rajarshi Guin as Vice President – Home & Furniture, marking a key addition to its leadership team. The announcement was shared by the company through a LinkedIn post.

In his new role, Guin will be responsible for steering business growth in the home and furniture segment, with a focus on deepening consumer insights and sharpening execution strategies to accelerate expansion.

Guin moves to Flipkart from Amazon, where he spent more than 14 years, most recently serving as Director, Category Management, Media. Over his tenure, he played a pivotal role in building and scaling multiple verticals including private labels, books, toys, and personal care appliances. He is credited with helping shape Amazon India’s marketplace in its formative years.

With a career spanning over 18 years, Guin has held senior leadership roles across category management, seller services, customer service, CX, and returns/e-commerce. He is widely regarded for his expertise in scaling businesses by combining consumer understanding with operational rigour and technology.

The appointment signals Flipkart’s continued push to strengthen its non-electronics categories, as competition intensifies in India’s e-commerce sector.