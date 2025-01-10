Rajat Kumar Jain takes helm as Managing Director of Nestle Singapore

Rajat Kumar Jain has been appointed as the managing director of Nestle Singapore, effective January 2025. Prior to this role, he served as the director of Foods at Nestle India for approximately three and a half years.

Jain's career at Nestle India began in 2004 as a management trainee. Over the years, he has accumulated nearly two decades of experience in brand building, innovation, sales, leadership, and digital transformation. He played a pivotal role in leading the MAGGI brand across South Asia, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Jain's extensive experience and leadership in the food and beverage industry position him well to lead Nestle Singapore's operations and strategic initiatives