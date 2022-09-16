Rajat Sharma to relinquish the Presidentship of NBDA

He is likely to revive his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat soon.
Rajat Sharma has decided to relinquish the Presidentship of NBDA, according to sources. After leading news broadcasters’ largest body for the last six years, in a voluntary decision, Sharma is likely to convey to the Board to elect a new President as he wants to focus his energies on creating new shows. Rajat Sharma is likely to revive his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat soon.
Formerly known as the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), India’s largest body of news broadcasters, changed its name to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) on August 13, 2021. NBDA is the largest organization of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks in the country. NBDA believes in editorial standards ensuring objectivity, neutrality, fairness, and accuracy in reporting.