Rajdeepak Das appointed as chairman of Publicis Groupe, South Asia’s Creative Council

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “At Publicis Groupe, we have a tremendous roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the Power of One. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly Epic Work and Epic Brands. Rajdeepak who apart from being a dynamic and gifted Creative Leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role.”