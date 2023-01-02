Rajeev Dhal joins AdOnMo as COO

Previously, he was with Aqilliz as Chief Business Officer.
AdOnMo, the outdoor advertising solutions company has onboarded Rajeev Dhal as chief operating officer. He joins after working for a year with Aqilliz as chief business officer, where he was responsible for building privacy-compliant decentralized marketplace for brands & publishers.
At AdOnMO, he will be building supply & demand for programmatic DOOH infrastructure across leading consumption markets in India. Dhal posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
Dhal ha prior stints with ZEE5 as chief revenue officer, SHAREit Technology , dailyhunt and DainikJagran.com. He has also worked with WPP for 10 years as business director.