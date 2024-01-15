Rajeev Rakshit joins Thinking Folks as group CEO & managing partner

Rakshit will also head Goosebumps – a partner company of Thinking Folks.
Thinking Folks has recently onboarded Rajeev Rakshit as group CEO and managing partner. His key mandate will be to define and strengthen Thinking Folks' vision to provide clients with an integrated upstream marketing and advertising solutions platform.
Having been a part of and led agencies for close to three decades, (McCann, Leo Burnett Group, JWT, Publicis, Euro RSCG, etc) Rajeev will head Thinking Folks and its group company - Goosebumps Brand Solutions.
When asked, Rajeev said, "Ratan I have worked together extensively in the past and have always collaborated really well. Our individual strengths combine well to help create client success stories. What attracted me to Thinking Folks is the pure entrepreneurial energy it possesses and a deep sense of partnership it has with each client. The vision is to become the go-to agency for brands seeking real time marketing solutions for their real world business challenges."
On Rajeev's joining, Ratan Kumar, founder and CCO said, “Rajeev’s big thinking and rich experience is just what we needed. Not just to help us take the next big leap but to also add value to our existing set of clients. With him at the helm, I know Thinking Folks and Goosebumps are in the right hands.”
Thinking Folks, the Delhi-based full service agency has been on a winning spree. Some of the recent client acquisitions, include Experion Developers, Hero Lectro, amongst others. The agency’s Dubai branch has also added Acuflex (sustainable packaging) and a D2C jewellery start-up to its portfolio.