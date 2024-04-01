Rajeev Singhal appointed as managing director of Tata International

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rajeev replaces Anand Sen and aims to drive growth with the support of the team.
Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group has appointed Rajeev Singhal as its MD. He will take over the new role on April 1, 2024, from Anand Sen, who superannuated on March 31, 2024. Prior to this, Singhal was executive director and COO at Tata International.
Noel N. Tata, chairman, Tata International said, “I am pleased to welcome Mr Rajeev Singhal as the managing director. We are confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights into its next phase of growth.”
Rajeev Singhal, MD, Tata International said, “I am honoured to take on the role of managing director at Tata International. With the support of the dedicated Tata International team, I am confident that we will continue to drive value for our stakeholders."
Singhal brings over 36 years of experience to his new position, having transitioned from Tata Steel. At Tata Steel he held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his most recent role as vice president of marketing and sales for flat products.