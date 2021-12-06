Rajendra Gupta returns to Rediffusion as Chief Growth Officer

Rediffusion today announced the appointment of Rajendra Gupta as its chief growth officer, based at its corporate office in Mumbai. An engineer from BHU-IT and an MBA from FMS Delhi, Rajendra has been in advertising, industrial solutioning and telecom for well over 35 years. This will be Rajendra Gupta’s second stint at Rediffusion. He earlier worked at Rediffusion Delhi and Mumbai from 1994 to 2002.