Rajesh Kalra steps down as the Executive Chairman of Asianet News

Rajesh Kalra has resigned from his position as executive chairman of Asianet News Media & Entertainment, an Indian Malayalam-language free-to-air news channel, as confirmed by him. He joined the company in 2020.

Prior to that, Kalra was the chief editor of Times Internet (2006–2020), leading the launch of key news and entertainment properties for The Times of India Group. Before that, he was an entrepreneur (2000–2006), managing digital platforms for Yahoo India, MSN India, and others, and launching India’s first 24x7 news website, NaradOnline.

He began his career at Dataquest and later worked with The Times of India, Business Standard, and The Economic Times. In 1999, he became the first editor of Times Interactive.