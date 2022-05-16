Rajesh Krishnan joins Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as Chief - Operations & Customer Experience

Prior to Bajaj Allianz Life, Rajesh was the chief - customer service & operations at Pramerica Life.
To further enhance the customers’ experience with the brand, and strengthen its transformation journey via seamless processes, Bajaj Allianz Life appoints Rajesh Krishnan as its new chief operations and customer experience. He will be responsible for enabling the brand build on its customer obsession journey through various strategic interventions and initiatives at the front and back end that will continue to strengthen the company’s business performance.
Speaking on the appointment, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “Customer centricity is at the core of our organization’s transformation journey, and we are delighted to have Rajesh on board to continue to strengthen every aspect of our promise to the customer and all stakeholders. I’m confident that his rich experience will help us drive enhanced synergies to achieve deeper stakeholder engagement, through best-in-class processes built to deliver safe, secure and seamless experiences across the board.”
Rajesh is a seasoned BFSI specialist with over 25 years of experience in leadership roles. In his previous roles, Rajesh spear-headed several key projects to ensure last mile delivery of customer delight, and achievement of business goals. He has worked across leading brands including ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Thomas Cook etc. Prior to Bajaj Allianz Life, Rajesh was the chief - customer service & operations at Pramerica Life.
Commenting on his appointment, Rajesh Krishnan, chief operations and customer experience, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “I’m excited about my role and the opportunities it presents as the company continues its transformational journey. The teams are focused to ensure we set new and higher benchmarks in the industry on customer experience. I look forward to an enriching experience with an organization and its people who are focused on delivering excellence at every step.”
Rajesh is an alumnus of INSEAD Business School and has a PGDBA certification from Symbiosis. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, and a Licentiate from Insurance Institute of India.