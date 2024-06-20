Rajit Gupta has been appointed as the VP and creative head for Cheil X, Mumbai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will contribute to Cheil X's creative direction and client success and report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
Rajit Gupta has been hired as a VP and creative head for Cheil X, Mumbai, an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group to manage the fast growing new client mandates in India. With a track record of crafting compelling campaigns and pushing creative boundaries, Rajit will play a pivotal role in shaping Cheil X’s creative oeuvre and driving client success.
In his current role, Rajit will report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India. His appointment comes at the heels of the agency beefing up its Mumbai operations to increase their focus on exploring new expansion opportunities in the region.
Rajit joins the team from McCann Worldgroup, where he held the position of executive creative director and helmed the creative execution of G20 summit in India last year. He has more than 17 years of experience in the dynamic world of advertising, collaborating with top-tier brands and agencies globally.
His repertoire of work includes stints with agencies like J. Walter Thompson, Publicis, DDB Mudra, and Contract Advertising. He has experience across a wide breadth of industries, having worked on brands like Air India, Incredible India, Coke, Pepsi, Volkswagen, Dominoes, Nestle Maggi, and Nescafe. His work has been consistently recognised and celebrated at national and international award shows, including a grand prix.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO Cheil India, said, “There is a lot that Rajit brings to the table. His understanding of brands. His sense of design. His typography. His experience at some of the best agencies in the country. His tally of metals. Not to mention his eloquence and effortless good looks! But these aren’t the only reason we at the agency were impressed about him. He has this vibe. An edge. A mojo so to say. Or simply put, an X factor! Which probably is what makes him such an excellent fit for Cheil X! We are lucky to have him. And I’m sure our clients will feel the same very soon.”
Commenting on his appointment, Rajit said, “Why Cheil?" That's what everyone asked me when they heard the news, even Poppins, my dog. He wasn’t thrilled about his walk being moved from 10:00am to 7:00am. I tried to tell him that discipline is good for us, but he sensed there was more to it. He knew that the only reason I'd walk out of a nine year old stint is because I was ready for my second innings. I embraced the idea of transformation. A change in perspective, format, culture and city. I feel a renewed energy to accept this challenge because, as creatives, that’s what we do! We evolve and create something better. Joining Cheil X in Mumbai is like joining a start-up with the backing of a powerful company. It offers the flexibility of a start-up with the stability and resources of an established firm. It’s an opportunity to create impactful work with a confidence that comes from solid backing.”