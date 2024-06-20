Rajit Gupta has been appointed as the VP and creative head for Cheil X, Mumbai

Commenting on his appointment, Rajit said, “Why Cheil?" That's what everyone asked me when they heard the news, even Poppins, my dog. He wasn’t thrilled about his walk being moved from 10:00am to 7:00am. I tried to tell him that discipline is good for us, but he sensed there was more to it. He knew that the only reason I'd walk out of a nine year old stint is because I was ready for my second innings. I embraced the idea of transformation. A change in perspective, format, culture and city. I feel a renewed energy to accept this challenge because, as creatives, that’s what we do! We evolve and create something better. Joining Cheil X in Mumbai is like joining a start-up with the backing of a powerful company. It offers the flexibility of a start-up with the stability and resources of an established firm. It’s an opportunity to create impactful work with a confidence that comes from solid backing.”