Rajiv Banerjee appointed as the head of communications for Standard Chartered India and South Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rajeev, a law graduate, completed an Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy at ISB Hyderabad.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Rajiv Banerjee has started a new role at Standard Chartered India as the head of communications for India & South Asia.
Rajiv began his career as a field correspondent and unit director at Beacon Television before working in the executive programming department at Hinduja Media.
He held the position of senior executive teleshopping network at United Television (UTV). He held the position of senior executive - content at NetScribes and also served as senior correspondent at Financial Express.
Rajiv also held the position of editor at ET Brand Equity and was the senior VP and vertical head of corporate communications at HDFC Bank. He served as the group head of corporate communications at Piramal Enterprises. In the last nine years, he served as a reputation management expert at HDFC Bank.
Over the past 15 years, he has honed his skills as a strategic communications specialist, specialising in television, print, and digital media.