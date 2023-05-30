Rajiv Makhni's 20-year stint at NDTV ends

The 'Tech Guru' will announce his next move soon.
Technology journalist Rajiv Makhni's 20-year association with NDTV has come to an end.
Confirming the news, Makhni said, "I am evaluating three offers. Will be announcing which one I am accepting within a few days."
Recognised as the 'Tech Guru of India', he is a technology journalist and was the host of popular shows like 'Gadget Guru', 'Cell Guru', 'NewsNet 3.0', and 'Walk the Tech Talk'.
Makhni is the latest in the long list of journalists leaving the organisation. A spate of resignations began soon after the Adani Group acquired a majority stake in the television network. Last week, senior editor Sarah Jacob put down her papers.
Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the directors of NDTV, were the first ones to leave the news channel, followed by senior executive editor Ravish Kumar a day later.
In January, NDTV’s group president Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi also stepped down.
Soon after Sreenivasan Jain and Nidhi Razdan also announced the end of their stint with the channel.