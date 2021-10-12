Rajnish Kumar joins BharatPe Board as the Chairman

Rajnish Kumar is one of the most respectable names in the Indian banking industry. An industry veteran, he has held the position of Chairman of the State Bank of India. He became the Chairman of State of Bank of India in October 2017 and ended his three-year term in October 2020. He has also served as Managing Director (National Banking Group), and the Managing Director (Compliance & Risk) of SBI. The senior bank official previously also headed the SBI Capital Markets Limited (the Merchant Banking arm of State Bank of India) as managing director and Chief Executive Officer, prior to becoming managing director in SBI. He is also an independent non-executive director at HSBC Bank, Asia and L&T Infotech.