Rakesh CK joins Sun Nxt as head. Before this role, he spent two years at aha, where his latest position was EVP and head of SVOD and marketing.

“As I step into this new chapter at Sun Nxt, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that brought me here. I’m deeply grateful for the experiences, challenges, and collaborations that made my journey so fulfilling. To my team, partners, and mentors — you have been instrumental in my growth, and I carry those lessons with me as I move forward. The OTT world is evolving, and I look forward to building on this momentum— delivering meaningful entertainment, driving innovation, and creating value for audiences and stakeholders. Here’s to new beginnings, challenges, and opportunities. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far.” he mentioned in his LinkedIn post.

With over 15 years of experience as a versatile business and marketing professional, he has worked with organisations like Reliance Communications, GE Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, Airtel Business, and Mirchi.