Rakesh Gandla joins Kalories Nutra Solutions as executive director and CEO

Rakesh Gandla has joined Kalories Nutra Solutions as executive director and CEO, effective from August 1, 2024. Prior to this, he was working as regional marketing manager at HDFC Bank for the past two years.
With more than nine years of experience, Gandla has worked with Flash Solutions - Flashgard (Xiaomi Distributor) as head marketing, ICICI Bank as wealth manager, Strawberry Branding (founder) - CMD and Earlypad as marketing manager.
His expertise spans across various domains, encompassing Traditional & Digital Marketing, Brand Strategy, Marketing Communication, Creative & Campaign Development, Product Development, Packaging & GTM Strategy, Retail/Local Store Marketing and Activations, Precision Marketing - Insights, Analytics & CRM, Market Research, Media Planning, Social Media Marketing, Budgeting, P&L management, Innovative Strategies Implementation, End-to-End Branding Solutions, IMC, Advertising, Logo Designing & Corporate Merchandising, UI/UX, Corel Draw, Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, Onboarding Vendors & Vendor Management, Passive Candidate Search for Digital and Branding teams, Report and Analytics, BFSI Sales, and relationship Management.