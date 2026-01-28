Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films & Equinox Virtual Realign Leadership

Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films, and Equinox Virtual today announced a leadership alignment, aimed at strengthening their structure as the companies scale across advertising, long-form content, and technology-driven storytelling.

As part of the alignment, Amita Madhvani, Co-Founder, takes on the additional role of CEO, overseeing growth and business strategy across all three companies. Her focus will be on expanding creative and commercial ambitions, accelerating partnerships, and exploring new formats including AI and VR-driven content.

Ram Madhvani, Founder and Chairman, will continue to lead creative direction and strategic oversight, with an emphasis on emerging storytelling formats. “The most important thing for us is reinvention,” he said. “With Amita, Manoj, Khvafar, and the full team, we continue to inspire and motivate each other with a shared value system.”

Manoj Shroff, Business Head and Executive Producer at Equinox Films, will continue to lead advertising initiatives, focusing on efficiency, scale, and innovation, including the integration of new production technologies. Meanwhile, Khvafar Vakharia, Business Head and Creative Executive Producer at Equinox Virtual, will drive growth in AI-driven, VR-led, and experimental storytelling projects.

Over the past year, the group has delivered a diverse slate across advertising, branded content, and immersive storytelling. Notable work includes campaigns for Airtel, Hilton, Nykaa, Aldo, and Nestlé Milkmaid, as well as original IPs like the AI musical Mohini – Khud Se Pyaar and an AI-VR mythological short inspired by the Bhagavad Gita.

Operating from a shared creative base, the companies aim to continue blending scale with innovation, while building a future-ready content ecosystem that spans cinema, advertising, and new-age narrative formats.