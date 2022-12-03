Rama Paul parts ways with ABP Network

Paul, Senior VP, Marketing, ABP Network, will step down from the company by the end of the year.
ABP Network's Senior Vice President for Marketing and marketing services Rama Paul has decided to step down from her position.
She has confirmed the same to afaqs! After almost seven and a half years of working with the company, she will be parting ways from ABP by the end of the 2022.
Paul has an overall experience of about 30 years. She has worked with companies like Mudra Communications, Dabur, and Universal McCann before joining ABP in 2015.
She informs that she currently wants to go on a break after "years of non-stop work". She has no plans as of now regarding her professional endeavours moving ahead.