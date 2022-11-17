Ramalingam S, CoinDCX’s chief of brand, marketing, and comms has moved on

He joined the cryptocurrency organisation in August 2019.
Leaving CoinDCX after nearly three and a half years if Ramalingam S, head of brand, marketing, and communications. He joined the cryptocurrency organisation in August 2019.
“After more than 1200 days, yesterday was my last day at CoinDCX. It's been a crazy journey building India's first crypto unicorn. From starting as a 1 member marketing team to being part of setting up a 700+ member organization, the journey has been full of learning,” he wrote on LinkedIn announcing his departure.
With over a decade of work experience under his belt, Ramalingam has worked at organisations such as Prarambhan Creative Works, BigMyGig, Cipla, The Coca-Cola Company, and Tata Consultancy Services.