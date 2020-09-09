Rameet Arora moves on from HT

He was chief operating officer and head of digital brands, HT Digital Streams.
After spending around five years at the company, Rameet Arora has moved on from HT Digital Streams. He was chief operating officer and head of digital brands, HT Digital Streams.
Prior to HT, Arora worked with Zomato as CMO (Global) for around six months. In the past, Arora has also worked with McDonald's as senior director marketing, corporate communication (2010-2014).
An Economics graduate from St. Stephen's College, Arora completed his MBA, marketing, advertising , communication from NMIMS and has also worked at companies like Leo Burnett and Viacom 18 (Colors) in the past.
