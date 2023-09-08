Ramgopal Iyer from MX Player joins Mediasmart Technologies as Director - Partnerships and Strategy

A professional with around 14 years of work experience in planning, strategy, content monetization, analysis & reporting, revenue maximization, Iyer has previously worked with ZEE5 in 2018 as lead - revenue analytics. Prior to ZEE5, he worked with Reliance Broadcast Network for around 3 years as national head- account planning & revenue maximization. In the past Iyer has also worked with GVK, Mumbai International Airport as manager for around 6 years.