Ranjan Bargotra steps down from Crayons

Commenting on the development, Kunal Lalani, CMD, The Crayons Network said, “It has been an amazing long journey with Ranjan and his departure would leave a void. Ranjan played a key role in making Crayons a name to reckon with, in the industry. He is a people’s person and has built great relationships within the agency as well as with clients and associates alike. We will miss him and our best wishes will always be with him.”