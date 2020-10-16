Disney+Hotstar 's Ranjana Mangla joins Sony Pictures Networks India

She joins as Senior Vice President & Head of Revenue - Sony Liv (avod) at Sony Pictures Networks India - Digital Business.
Sony Pictures Networks India has recently roped in Ranjana Mangla from Disney+Hotstar as senior Vice President & Head of Revenue - Sony Liv (avod) at Sony Pictures Networks India - Digital Business. Ranjana joins Sony after working with Disney as VP India Head - Impact Revenue for around a year. Prior to that, she was with Star India as vice president- head, emerging sports-advertisement sales at Star Sports (Dec 2018 - Dec 2019).
With an experience of around 17 years in the industry and a Delhi University graduate, in the past Ranjana has also worked with media brands like Discovery Inc. as head of sales - India (sep 2017-July 2018)and Viacom 18 as vice president - advertising sales (Sep 2013 - Sep 2017), NDTV India, Turner India and Star India.