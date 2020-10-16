Disney+Hotstar 's Ranjana Mangla joins Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony Pictures Networks India has recently roped in Ranjana Mangla from Disney+Hotstar as senior Vice President & Head of Revenue - Sony Liv (avod) at Sony Pictures Networks India - Digital Business. Ranjana joins Sony after working with Disney as VP India Head - Impact Revenue for around a year. Prior to that, she was with Star India as vice president- head, emerging sports-advertisement sales at Star Sports (Dec 2018 - Dec 2019).