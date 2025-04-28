Ranjeev Vij moves on from TBWA\India

Ranjeev Vij, executive director at TBWA\India and managing director of Nissan United, has stepped down from his role, industry sources have confirmed. His last day at the agency will be May 2, 2025.

Advertisment

Vij exits after a significant tenure where he led integrated mandates across advertising, digital, and media for key brands such as Nissan, Air India Express, Philips, and Eicher Motors.

With over 25 years of experience across global advertising networks, consultancies, and digital-first companies. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Ogilvy, McCann, BBDO, Zeno, Cognizant, and Adfactors PR.

He is credited with launching Proximity in India (BBDO’s CRM and digital arm), setting up Cognizant’s digital marketing practice in the UK, and conceptualizing and implementing real-time social media command centres for high-engagement brand launches. At Adfactors PR, he significantly scaled the firm’s digital capability, positioning it as a serious player in integrated communications.

His next move is currently under wraps.