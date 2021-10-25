Rashi Goel moves on from Nestle India

Goel was director - marketing and consumer communications and was leading the media strategy and buying, along with brand communication across TV and digital.
After four years at Nestle India, Rashi Goel has moved on. Goel was director - marketing and consumer communications and was leading the media strategy and buying, along with brand communication across TV and digital.
Additionally, she was also the business executive officer- breakfast cereals and was heading the breakfast cereals business for the South Asia cluster.
Prior to Nestle, Goel was CMO, India at Kraft Heinz Company where she worked on brands like Complan, GluconD, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Nycil.
Goel’s next move remains unknown.