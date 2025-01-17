Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Advertisment
People Spotting Latest Stories

Rashmi Soni joins IndiGo as VP & Head of Communications

Prior to this, Soni was working with PayU as chief brand and communication officer.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Indigo (1)

Rashmi Soni joins IndiGo as vice president (VP) and head of communications. Prior to this, Soni was working with PayU as chief brand and communication officer. She confirmed her appointment to afaqs!

Advertisment

Soni is a seasoned communication specialist with over two decades of experience working with multinational brands, corporate groups, and social communication organisations. Her expertise includes leading strategic communication and PR programmes, brand building and positioning, marketing communication, and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Throughout her career, Soni has worked with organisations like Tata Teleservices, Ericsson, Adobe Systems, Aricent (Formerly Flextronics Software Systems), Hughes, and more.

Indigo
Advertisment