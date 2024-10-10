Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away on October 9, 2024 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in a statement.

Advertisment

The statement added, "For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.

Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.

On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

Several prominent personalities and industrialists have expressed their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," he wrote.

Congress said, “is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India’s corporate landscape.” in a statement.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing, "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti”

Ratan Tata, born into the Tata family on December 28, 1937, studied architecture and structural engineering at Cornell University. He later attended a management program at Harvard Business School. His tenure as chairman saw Tata Group evolve into a global powerhouse through strategic acquisitions and international expansion.

Beyond his leadership at Tata, he also held positions on advisory boards for companies like Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase. Widely admired for his visionary leadership, Tata’s business acumen made a lasting impact on the global stage.