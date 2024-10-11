Ratan Tata's brother Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts: Report

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trent and vice chairman of Tata Steel, has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his late half-brother, Ratan Tata, according to CNBC-TV18. Ratan Tata, who led the philanthropic arm of the Tata conglomerate, passed away on the night of October 9, 2024, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 86.

Advertisment

This appointment holds significant importance, as Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the main holding company for the Tata group, according to Reuters.

Tata Trusts, established in 1892 by Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata group and the great-grandfather of both Noel and Ratan Tata, is focused on areas such as education, healthcare, and housing.

Noel Tata has been a prominent figure in the Tata Group for over 40 years, currently serving on the boards of several companies, including Tata International, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. He is also the vice chairman of both Tata Steel and Titan Company.

His contributions extend beyond these roles; since 2014, he has been the chairman of Trent, where shares have surged by over 6,000% in the past decade under his leadership. Known for his strategic oversight, he has significantly influenced the group’s global ventures, especially in retail and international business.

Noel Tata currently serves as a trustee on the boards of two other major trusts—the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata, making him a member of the same family lineage as Ratan Tata.