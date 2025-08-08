Ratheesh MS from WPP Media joins Starcom as Vice President

Starcom has recently appointed Ratheesh MS, formerly with WPP Media, as vice president. He brings over two decades of experience spanning research agencies, media houses, and media agencies, with a portfolio covering sectors such as automobile, telecom, insurance, e-commerce, media, tiles and sanitaryware, kitchen appliances, and digital payment services.

Ratheesh spent nearly 10 years at WPP Media as general manager at Motivator, having joined the group in 2014 as business director at Wavemaker before his promotion. His earlier roles include stints at Carat Media, Zenith Optimedia, Lintas Media Group, MPG Group, and Malayala Manorama.