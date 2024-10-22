Ratnika Swami joins Hyundai Motor India as digital marketing lead. Prior to this role, Swami was working with Renault India as digital marketing manager.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Ratnika has a solid background in digital strategy, integrated marketing, advertising communication, and media. She began her career in 2012 as a PR executive and online content writer. Over the years, she has worked with organisations such as India Digital Review, Digital Republik, and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.