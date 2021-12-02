Ratul Ghosh from Uber joins DealShare as Chief Growth Officer

On joining DealShare, Ratul Ghosh, chief growth officer DealShare, said, “Improving the quality of living of the middle and lower middle class is what DealShare stands for and this deep-rooted vision is what has attracted me here. The founders and the team have a 360 degree understanding of the ecosystem and I am a huge fan of the innovation that DealShare has brought into the e-tail ecosystem. I am looking forward to setting a new benchmark with Vineet, Medda and the team.”

“While it is still growing at breakneck early-stage speeds, I feel on size and impact, it is already a mature organisation which is growing from strength to strength.” added Ratul

DealShare is backed by Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital), Partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, Alteria Capital and Z3 Partners and is preparing to invest heavily in technology, scaling up its operations and strengthening its business. The new appointment will play a crucial role in fulfilling the company’s vision and growth journey to become the country's leading retailer catering to middle and lower-income families.