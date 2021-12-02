Ratul Ghosh from Uber joins DealShare as Chief Growth Officer

In his new role, Ratul will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion agenda for DealShare.
DealShare, India’s leading player in the social e-commerce segment, makes an addition to their CXO suite with the appointment of Mr Ratul Ghosh as the Chief Growth Officer at DealShare. Prior to DealShare Ratul was the Head of Rider Operations for India & South Asia at Uber. In his new role, Ratul will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion agenda for DealShare
Ratul has over two decades of experience in strategy and new business setup. Prior to his stint at Uber, he has worked with eBay, Philips, HCL and the Tata Administrative Service. He was also the co-founder of various startups. Born and schooled in Jaipur and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he brings in a diverse set of skills to DealShare ranging from Marketing and Operations to Strategy and Growth.
Sharing his thoughts on the appointment, Mr Vineet Rao, Founder & CEO, DealShare said, “We are delighted to welcome Ratul to the DealShare family. We are at the cusp of exponential growth and his invaluable experience of over 20 years, will be critical to take us to the next level. In the next two years, we are looking to become #1 retailer of choice for the next 500mn unaddressed population of India and Ratul’s partnership with DealShare will be crucial to drive this growth vision.”
On joining DealShare, Ratul Ghosh, chief growth officer DealShare, said, “Improving the quality of living of the middle and lower middle class is what DealShare stands for and this deep-rooted vision is what has attracted me here. The founders and the team have a 360 degree understanding of the ecosystem and I am a huge fan of the innovation that DealShare has brought into the e-tail ecosystem. I am looking forward to setting a new benchmark with Vineet, Medda and the team.”
“While it is still growing at breakneck early-stage speeds, I feel on size and impact, it is already a mature organisation which is growing from strength to strength.” added Ratul
DealShare is backed by Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital), Partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, Alteria Capital and Z3 Partners and is preparing to invest heavily in technology, scaling up its operations and strengthening its business. The new appointment will play a crucial role in fulfilling the company’s vision and growth journey to become the country's leading retailer catering to middle and lower-income families.