Raunaq Sharma joins Adani Group as group lead- customer strategy & external branding

Adani Group onboards Raunaq Sharma as group lead- customer strategy & external branding. Sharma had formerly served as the vice president of marketing, digital, and e-commerce at Flying Machine.

With twenty-one years of experience in the industry, he has worked with Sony Entertainment Television, Safari Industries India, and Future Group India, to name a few.

Sharma started his career in 2003 with DRAFT FCB ULKA as its senior executive- client servicing, media planning and buying.

