Raymond appoints Jatin Khanna as Head - Corporate Development

“Raymond is one of the most iconic brands in the country with its nine decadal legacy and a strong management team. There are many exciting corporate initiatives being undertaken and planned under the able leadership of Mr. Gautam Hari Singhania. I look forward to contributing my learnings and experience garnered over the years in the planning and execution of the aforesaid initiatives further enhance the value proposition for Raymond stakeholders in the rapidly growing market,” said Jatin Khanna.

Prior joining Raymond, Jatin was with Max Group where he was associated with the group for almost 15 years. He has played various roles during his stint. In his last assignment as CFO for Max Financial Services Ltd, he was leading Corporate Finance, Governance, and family office for the Group. He has also led the Merger of Healthcare business with Radiant Life Care [backed by KKR]. For this, Jatin has won the M&A award in “The CFO Power List 2019” for demerger and merger of hospitals.