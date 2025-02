Vipul Mathur has been appointed to lead Ethnix along with Raymond Home. Before this, Mathur was working with Raymond Lifestyle as chief business officer.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Mathur has over two decades of experience in ecommerce, retail, and branding. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Luminatiq- Consulting, NykaaFashion, Brand Monk, MUFTI, abof.com, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Triburg, and more.