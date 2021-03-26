Raymond CMO Shantiswarup Panda moves on

Panda had joined Raymond from Unilever in 2015.
Shantiswarup Panda, chief marketing officer of apparel brand Raymond has moved on from the role. Today was his last day at the company. Panda announced his move in a LinkedIn post.
“When I joined (Raymond) in 2015, I was inspired by the vision and the audacity of the task ahead of us. It was a big mandate to step up to a leadership position in an organization which thrived for almost 90 years. I could not have asked for more,” he wrote.
Prior to his assignment at Raymond, Panda had spent a little over a decade at FMCG major Unilever working on the PureIt brand and the company’s oral care segment.
Before joining Unilever, he was a software engineer at Infosys.