Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Neeraj Nagpal as the chief business officer (CBO) for its Apparel and Retail business. Before taking on this role, Nagpal spent two years at Bazaar Retail, where he last served as the chief executive officer.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Nagpal comes with over two decades of experience in fashion and retail. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ITC, and more.