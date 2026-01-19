Raymond Lifestyle appoints Satyaki Ghosh as chief executive officer

Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Satyaki Ghosh as its chief executive officer. The appointment comes as the company continues to reshape its leadership structure following its recent corporate changes.

Ghosh joins Raymond Lifestyle from the Aditya Birla Group, where he most recently served as chief executive officer – Cellulosic Fashion Yarn at Grasim Industries. In this role, he led a manufacturing-led business focused on operations, sustainability and profitability.

Earlier at the Aditya Birla Group, Ghosh was chief executive officer – Domestic Textiles and also headed the Thai Acrylic Fibre business, managing operations across multiple countries and manufacturing locations.

Commenting on the appointment, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman, Raymond Group said: “Satyaki is joining Raymond Lifestyle at a crucial inflection point wherein the business is poised for growth and transformation with a plethora of opportunities across the sector. With domestic consumption in India rising rapidly and the evolving geopolitical developments opening up new horizons in international markets, our Lifestyle business is poised for growth in long term. Satyaki’s on-boarding will unleash fresh energy and passion across the business and its stakeholders.”

Earlier in his career, Ghosh spent over seven years at L’Oréal India, where he held senior leadership roles including director – Consumer Products Division, overseeing brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline.

Speaking on the appointment, Satyaki Ghosh, CEO Raymond Lifestyle said: “I am delighted to be joining an iconic Indian brand with a rich legacy of over a century which has been integral to the Indian identity and promises new avenues for growth. With a focus on consumer centricity along with innovation and sharpening the offerings, we would contribute meaningfully to larger value creation”.

Raymond Lifestyle also recently onboarded E.C. Prasad, who is expected to assume the role of chief financial officer following the company’s next board meeting.